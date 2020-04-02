COVID-19: Indian Govt Launches ‘Aarogya Setu’ Mobile Tracker App

Last week a report suggested that the Indian government is working on a mobile app that will be used for tracking people who’re likely to have been infected with the COVID-19 virus.

This Thursday we’ve got our first sighting on the Aarogya Setu mobile app which has been developed by the country’s government. The app was first spotted by The Next Web, and by the looks of it, the app will gradually make its way to all users on the Google Play Store. The word ‘Aarogya’ means health and setu means bridge in Hindi.

The same developers have made apps like mParivahan, which has helped in digitising vehicle documents for citizens in the country. Talking about the Setu app, the report believes this is the final version of the CoWin-20 app, which was spotted on the app store last week.