Dating Apps During Lockdown: How Are People in India Swiping?

I believe the whole premise of a dating app is meeting people in person. The formalities of initiating the conversation and picking a place are just means to move the conversation to a coffee table.

What else would you use a dating app for?

The lockdown phase globally and in India seems to be giving dating apps a new definition. It’s obvious that you cannot meet anyone through dating apps at this time but surprisingly people have still been swiping sporadically.

So why are they still using dating apps if there’s very little chance of them meeting someone outside of the digital space?