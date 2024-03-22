Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro Launched in China: Price, Specs, Design, and Availability Here

Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro made its debut in China on Thursday, 21 March 2024. It is important to note that the smartphone is equipped with a Leica-backed 50-megapixel triple rear camera system and dual front cameras. The brand-new device is offered in three RAM and storage configurations. It has four standard colour options. Interested buyers across the world must go through the specifications and design of the Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro if they are waiting to purchase it.

The Xiaomi Civi 4 Pro smartphone is the first device to launch with Qualcomm's newest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, as per the latest details. It is important to note that many other models from competing brands are expected to include this SoC. You can read till the end to know the exact specifications of the smartphone by Xiaomi here.