Oppo Watch X Confirmed to Launch in China on 22 March: Specs and Expected Price

The popular Chinese manufacturer, Oppo, launched its latest Oppo Watch X in Malaysia last month. According to the latest official details, the Oppo Watch X is gearing up to make its debut in China on Friday, 22 March. Interested buyers across the globe are requested to stay alert if they want to know the specifications, design, and price range. All the details will be announced by the company during the launch event on Friday. Stay alert to know the announcements.

One should note that since the Oppo Watch X has already made its debut in Malaysia, we know a few specifications. However, one should wait for the exact details to be announced by the company during the launch event in China on the scheduled date. As of now, the Oppo Watch X is confirmed to debut in China only.