Oppo Watch X Confirmed to Launch in China on 22 March: Specs and Expected Price

The popular Chinese manufacturer, Oppo, launched its latest Oppo Watch X in Malaysia last month. According to the latest official details, the Oppo Watch X is gearing up to make its debut in China on Friday, 22 March. Interested buyers across the globe are requested to stay alert if they want to know the specifications, design, and price range. All the details will be announced by the company during the launch event on Friday. Stay alert to know the announcements.
One should note that since the Oppo Watch X has already made its debut in Malaysia, we know a few specifications. However, one should wait for the exact details to be announced by the company during the launch event in China on the scheduled date. As of now, the Oppo Watch X is confirmed to debut in China only.
Read till the end to know the specifications, design and price range of the Oppo Watch X. You must note the official details and keep an eye on the announcements if you are interested in purchasing the device.
Oppo Watch X Launch in China: Specifications and Design
The Oppo Watch X smartwatch sports a 1.43-inch wide AMOLED display with 1000 nits of peak brightness. It also has AOD support and 466×466 pixels resolution.
The brand-new smartwatch is powered by Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 for smartphone-level efficiency and a BES2700 processor that increases its efficiency. The watch is backed by a 500 mAh battery that claims to offer 100 hr of battery life with standard usage and up to 48 hr with heavy usage.
The Oppo Watch X has got 2GB RAM and 32GB storage for storage and memory. It's supported on Android smartphones, as per the latest details.
The smartwatch will help you monitor your stress level, blood oxygen, and heart rate even when it's in Power Save mode. It is also equipped with over 100 workout modes. You can stay on track with the precision dual-frequency GPS.
You can get information through Oppo’s OHealth app and the smartwatch is also compatible with Google Health Connect.
In Malaysia, the Oppo Watch X is offered in Mars Brown and Platinum Black colour options. It is expected that the smartwatch will be offered in a Blue colour variant in China.
Oppo Watch X: Expected Price in China
As of now, the price of the Oppo Watch X in China is not announced by the company. You will get to know the price range and the offers on the launch date.
Stay alert and check the announcements by the company during the launch event on Friday, 22 March. The company will reveal important details for interested buyers.
