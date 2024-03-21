HONOR Watch GS 4 Launched Along With Honor Band 9; Check Specs and Price

Honor Watch GS 4 was recently launched in China on Monday, 18 March alongside the Honor Band 9. Thee smart wearables are offered in several design and connectivity options. The Band 9 is already available for purchase in the country, while the Watch GS 4 will go on sale later this month. The models come pre-installed with multiple watch faces and support various sports modes. The smartwatches work with devices that run Android 9.0 or iOS 11.0 and later operating systems. Let's have a look at the Honor Watch GS 4 Price In India, its specs and design.