HONOR Watch GS 4 Launched Along With Honor Band 9; Check Specs and Price

HONOR Watch GS 4 was launched in China on 18 March. Check the full specs and price in India

Shivangani Singh
Honor Watch GS 4 was recently launched in China on Monday, 18 March alongside the Honor Band 9. Thee smart wearables are offered in several design and connectivity options. The Band 9 is already available for purchase in the country, while the Watch GS 4 will go on sale later this month. The models come pre-installed with multiple watch faces and support various sports modes. The smartwatches work with devices that run Android 9.0 or iOS 11.0 and later operating systems. Let's have a look at the Honor Watch GS 4 Price In India, its specs and design.

Honor Watch GS 4 Price In India

The Galaxy Shuttle option of the Honor Watch GS 4 is priced at Rs. 11,500, while the Jasper Astrolabe and Starry Sky Exploration variants are listed at Rs. 13,800. All variants of the smartwatch are currently available for pre-orders and will go on sale in China from 24 March through the Honor Mall website and other online retailers.

Honor Watch GS 4: Specifications & Features

  • Honor Watch GS 4 sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 466 x 466, a pixel density of 326 ppi and customizable watch faces.

  • Like other smartwatches, this also helps the users to track blood oxygen levels, heart rate, sleep patterns, as well as stress levels.

  • All data collected from the watch is synced with the Honor Health application.

  • It also comes with more than 100 sports modes and a 5ATM rating.

  • The smartwatch comes with 32MB RAM and 4GB of inbuilt storage. 

  • The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS connectivity.

  • It packs a 451mAh battery, and is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 14 days.

  • Watch GS 4 is said to last a day with 5 minutes of fast charge while with GPS tracking turned on, it is said to offer a battery life of up to 30 hours.

  • It supports magnetic Pogo pin charging. The smartwatch also offers camera controls, weather update access, and WeChat Pay.

  • The smartwatch case weighs 44g and measures 45.9mm x 45.9mm x 10.5mm in size.

Honor 

