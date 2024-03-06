Realme 12+, 12 5G Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price & Sale

Tech giant Realme has finally launched its most anticipated Realme 12 5G series in India today on Wednesday, 6 March 2024. Two handsets including Realme 12+ and Realme 12 5G were revealed at the launch event today. Both the smartphones have arrived with some amazing key features and specifications including triple camera system, 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, and more.
The starting price of Realme 12+ 5G is Rs 20,999 for the base model while as the price of Realme 12 5G is Rs 16,999. Let us check out detailed information about the Realme 12 5G Series launch date, features, specifications, price, sale date below.
Realme 12 5G Launch Date in India
Realme 12 5G series including Realme 12+ and Realme 12 were launched in India on Wednesday, 6 March 2024.
Realme 12 5G Price in India
The price of Realme 12+ 5G is Rs 20,999 (8GB+128GB) for base model and and Rs 21,999 for 8GB+256GB variant. The price of Realme 12 is Rs 16,999 for 6GB +128GB variant, and Rs 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.
Realme 12 5G: Features and Specifications
Here is the list of features and specifications of Realme 12 5G.
A 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor paired with Mali G57 GPU.
Available in two variants, including 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 128GB.
Dual rear camera set up, including 108MP primary camera and 2MP portrait camera. 8 MP front camera for video calling and selfies.
5000mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
Runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.
Realme 12+ 5G: Features and Specifications
Here is the list of features and specifications of Realme 12+.
A 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with Mali-G68 GPU.
Available in two variants, including 8GB + 128GB and 8GB+256GB.
Triple camera system, including 50MP SONY LYT-600 primary camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP portrait camera. 16 MP front camera for video calling and selfies.
5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.
Runs on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14.
Realme 12 5G: Sale Date in India
The recently launched Realme 12 5G, including Realme 12+ and Realme 12 5G will be available for sale from Wednesday, 6 March 2024 on Flipkart, official website of the company, and all retail stores.
