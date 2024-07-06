Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications & Price

Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro Launch Date: The long-awaited Oppo Reno 12 5G series phones from China are finally arriving in India. Two handsets including Reno 12 5G and Reno 12 5G Pro will be launched on 12 July 2024 under the Oppo Reno 12 Series. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some of the features and specification of these phones, including design, camera system, and more. The upcoming Oppo Reno 12 5G series will be unveiled as a successor to the Oppo Reno 11 5G lineup, which was introduced in the country in January.
The Oppo Reno 12 5G series is shaping up to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. With its sleek design, powerful performance, and impressive camera system, the Reno 12 series is sure to appeal to a wide range of consumers. We look forward to seeing how the phones perform when they launch in India next week.
Oppo Reno 12 5G Series: Launch Date in India
Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro will be launched in India on Friday, 12 July 2024.
Oppo Reno 12 5G Series: Price in India
The exact price of Oppo Reno 12 5G series in India is yet to be confirmed.
Oppo Reno 12 5G Series: Sale in India
Once launched, the Oppo Reno 12 5G Series will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and the official website pf the company.
Oppo Reno 12 5G: Features and Specifications (Expected)
A 6.7-inch full HD+ Flexible AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits.
Protected by Gorilla Glass 7i.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset.
Available in Astro Silver, Matte Brown and Sunset Peach colors.
Supports several AI features, including AI Clear Face, AI Writer, AI Recording Summary, and AI Eraser 2.0.
A 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.
A 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. There is also a 2-megapixel macro shooter third sensor.
The handset has a 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Supports Oppo's AI LinkBoost technology.
1P65 rating for dust and splash resistance.
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G: Features and Specifications (Expected)
A 6.7-inch full HD+ Flexible AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits.
Protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset.
Available in Space Brown and Sunset Gold color variants.
Supports several AI features, including AI Clear Face, AI Writer, AI Recording Summary, and AI Eraser 2.0.
Supports Oppo's AI LinkBoost technology.
1P65 rating for dust and splash resistance.
A 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC charging.
A 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support alongside an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide lens. In addition, there is a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom and up to 20x digital zoom.
The handset has a 50 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)