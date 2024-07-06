Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications & Price

Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro Launch Date: The long-awaited Oppo Reno 12 5G series phones from China are finally arriving in India. Two handsets including Reno 12 5G and Reno 12 5G Pro will be launched on 12 July 2024 under the Oppo Reno 12 Series. Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed some of the features and specification of these phones, including design, camera system, and more. The upcoming Oppo Reno 12 5G series will be unveiled as a successor to the Oppo Reno 11 5G lineup, which was introduced in the country in January.

The Oppo Reno 12 5G series is shaping up to be a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone market. With its sleek design, powerful performance, and impressive camera system, the Reno 12 series is sure to appeal to a wide range of consumers. We look forward to seeing how the phones perform when they launch in India next week.