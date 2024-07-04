iQOO Z9 Lite Launch Date in India: Check Features, Specifications, and Price

Tech giant iQOO is all set to launch one more smartphone in the Z9 series soon. The upcoming iQOO Z9 Lite 5G will be a budget friendly handset and will be available in blue-white finish known as 'aqua flow'. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed some of the features and specifications of iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, including MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with 6nm process technology, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 414K+ AnTuTu score.
Currently, there are two smartphones available in the iQOO Z9 series, including iQOO Z9 and iQOO Z9X. The forthcoming iQOO Z9 Lite will be third variant in the series, and probably the last. The iQOO Z9 Lite will be available for sale during the Prime Day Sale 2024 in India. Let us check out the launch date, features, specifications, and price of iQOO Z9 Lite 5G below.
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Launch Date in India
The iQOO Z9 Lite 5G will be launched in India on 15 July 2024.
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Price in India
According to some reports, the iQOO Z9 Lite 5G may arrive in India as a rebranded version of Vivo T3 Lite. Therefore, the expected price may be between Rs 10,499 to 11,499. However, there is no official confirmation about the price of iQOO Z9 Lite 5G in India yet.
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G Sale in India
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G will be available for sale in India at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 on 20 and 21 July 2024.
iQOO Z9 Lite 5G: Features and Specifications (Expected)
A 6.56-inch HD+ LCD screen with 90Hz refresh rate.
Dual rear camera system, including a 50MP primary sensor and a secondary 2MP depth sensor. There will be an 8MP selfie camera on the front for selfies and video calling.
Side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
A 3.5mm jack.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset (confirmed).
6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (confirmed).
Available in blue-white finish known as Aqua Flow (confirmed).
