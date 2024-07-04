iQOO Z9 Lite Launch Date in India: Check Features, Specifications, and Price

Tech giant iQOO is all set to launch one more smartphone in the Z9 series soon. The upcoming iQOO Z9 Lite 5G will be a budget friendly handset and will be available in blue-white finish known as 'aqua flow'. Ahead of the official launch, the company has confirmed some of the features and specifications of iQOO Z9 Lite 5G, including MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with 6nm process technology, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 414K+ AnTuTu score.

Currently, there are two smartphones available in the iQOO Z9 series, including iQOO Z9 and iQOO Z9X. The forthcoming iQOO Z9 Lite will be third variant in the series, and probably the last. The iQOO Z9 Lite will be available for sale during the Prime Day Sale 2024 in India. Let us check out the launch date, features, specifications, and price of iQOO Z9 Lite 5G below.