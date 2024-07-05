Samsung Galaxy M35 5G Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications & Price

Tech giant Samsung is all set to launch a new smartphone Galaxy M35 5G in India on 17 July 2024. Earlier, there were reports that Samsung Galaxy M35 5G will be unveiled at the Amazon Prime Event 2024 on 20 or 21 July 2024 but now the company has confirmed the exact launch date of the handset. Ahead of the official launch event, Samsung has confirmed some of the features and specifications of its forthcoming phone Galaxy M35, including Exynos 1380 SoC, 6.6-inch 1080x2340 120 Hz Super AMOLED screen, 6,000 mAh battery, and more.

Once launched, the Samsung Galaxy M35 will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Amazon. As per official reports released by the company, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G will be the first ever phone in M series to be protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+. Let us read in detail about the launch date, features, specs, and price of Samsung Galaxy M35 5G in India below.