OnePlus Nord 4 Tipped Launch Date in India: Leaked Specifications and Price Here

OnePlus Nord 4: OnePlus is now gearing up to launch the OnePlus Nord 4 in India. The Chinese tech brand has not confirmed the launch of the new Nord series phone yet but it is expected to make the announcements soon. OnePlus Nord 3 powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 SoC made its debut in India in July 2023. Now, interested buyers are excited about the launch of the OnePlus Nord 4. Ahead of the launch date, a tipster has confirmed some of the specifications and prices.
According to the details revealed by the tipster, the OnePlus Nord 4 smartphone is expected to operate on Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. The smartphone is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. The tipster also revealed the expected launch date of the handset in India. Buyers should know the details.
Let's take a look at the tipped launch date, specifications, and price of the OnePlus Nord 4. Read till the end to know the latest updates if you are planning to purchase the smartphone.
OnePlus Nord 4: Expected Price and Design
Tipster Sanju Choudhary on X claimed that the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to make its debut in India on 16 July. The upcoming smartphone is likely to be priced at Rs 31,999. According to the details available online, the handset could be launched alongside the OnePlus Buds 3 Pro and OnePlus Watch 2R.
The recent leak provides some details about the design and specifications of the handset as well. Interested buyers should know the latest updates.
The OnePlus Nord 4 is likely to have a dual-tone design and a dual rear camera unit. The camera sensors are expected to be arranged horizontally in the top left corner.
The upcoming smartphone sports a vertically arranged triple camera setup on the back. These are some of the leaked design details.
OnePlus Nord 4: Tipped Specifications
The OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be shipped with Android 14 and the company might provide three years of security updates and four generations of Android updates.
The brand-new handset is expected to sport a 6.74-inch OLED Tianma U8+ display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 2,150nits peak brightness. It might be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset.
The smartphone is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support. These are some of the tipped features.
