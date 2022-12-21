BSNL vs Jio vs Airtel: Family Recharge Plans on Recharge of Less Than Rs 500

Airtel Basic 499 Broadband Plan: Airtel offers an unlimited data and calling plan on recharge of Rs 499. People can also enjoy the benefits of Airtel Thanks app with this plan. An internet speed of 40Mbps along with a free Wi-Fi router comes with this plan. The validity of this amazing recharge plan is 30 days.

Jio Broadband Plan of Rs 399: Jio offers an unlimited calling and data (30 Mbps) with a recharge plan of Rs 399. The overall amount of the recharge may be a little higher after including the GST. The validity of this plan by Jio is 1 month.

BSNL Fibre Broadband Plan of Rs 329: This broadband plan offered by BSNL gives you 1000GB data internet at 20Mbps on recharge of Rs 329. The validity of this plan is 30 days. If by chance you finish the 1000 GB data before 30 days, the internet will still work but at a reduced speed of 2Mbps.