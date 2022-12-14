Jio 5G Welcome Offer: Easy Steps To Sign Up for Using Jio True 5G on Your Phone
Jio True 5G Welcome Offer in India: Follow the below steps to sign up and use unlimited 5G data on your phone.
Reliance Jio True 5G Welcome Offer: Do you live in a city that supports 5G network? Well, if yes, then you are the lucky ones who are eligible for Jio True 5G’s Welcome Offer. Check out the list of cities that support 5G on the official website, jio.com.
What Is Reliance Jio True Offer? It is a new 5G offer by Jio that gives you an unlimited 5G data at up to 1Gbps speed when you are in a 5G network range. All interested users who want to take benefit of the Reliance Jio True 5G Welcome offer need to recharge with an amount of Rs 239 or more and get started.
Below are the steps to sign up for the Jio True 5G Welcome offer and start using an unlimited 5G on your smartphone.
Steps To Sign Up for Jio True 5G Welcome Offer
Check out if your city comes under Jio 5G network area.
Make sure that your phone is 5G compatible and you have a Jio sim.
Install MyJio application on your 5G handset.
On the appeared homepage, you will see a section for Jio True 5G and the cities supporting it.
Go to the 'Jio Welcome Offer section' and click on the 'Express Interest'.
You will be asked to verify your mobile number.
Enter the 10 digit Jio mobile number.
Hit the Generate OTP button.
Once you receive an OTP on your registered mobile number, you will get rest of the steps for signing up Jio True 5G welcome offer.
You will receive a text message as soon as your mobile number is verified for the Jio True 5G Welcome offer.
Steps To Enable 5G Network on Your Android/ iPhone
For Android phones, follow the below steps:
Go to the phone settings.
Click on 'Network and Internet' settings.
Go to the 'SIMs' and select the preferred network type as 5G.
For iPhones, follow the below steps:
Go to the phone settings.
Click on Mobile Data.
Go to the Mobile Data Options.
Click on Voice & Data.
Select 5G network and you are done.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.