ADVERTISEMENT

BSNL Launches Two New Prepaid Plans, Know Benefits and Details Here

BSNL users will now be able to get prepaid plans for their numbers at Rs 269 and 769.

Shivangani Singh
Published
Tech News
1 min read
BSNL Launches Two New Prepaid Plans, Know Benefits and Details Here
i

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with two new prepaid plans- STV269 and STV769. These plans will be a great option for mobile users who keep looking for plans with rounded validities like 30 days or 90 days. These plans are believed to be a good option for heavy data users as well. Both plans have similar benefits as well.

BSNL will soon roll out its 4G networks using homegrown technology in November 2022. Till then, let's have a look at the benefits of STV 269 and 769 respectively.

BSNL STV 269 Prepaid Plan Benefits 

The BSNL prepaid plan available at the cost of Rs 269 will have the following benefits:

  • 2GB daily data

  • valid for 30 days

  • Unlimited voice calling facility

  • 100 SMS per day benefit

  • BSNL allows caller tunes of your choice without limitations

More benefits include Challenges Arena games, Eros Now Entertainment, Lystn Podcast Services, Hardy Mobile Game service, Lokdhun, and Zing.

Also Read

IRCTC Partners With Reliance To Enable WhatsApp Food Delivery on Trains

IRCTC Partners With Reliance To Enable WhatsApp Food Delivery on Trains
ADVERTISEMENT

BSNL STV 769 Prepaid Plan Benefits

The BSNL STV769 is very much similar to the STV269. This plan will cost the users Rs 769. The benefits include:

  • 2GB daily data

  • Unlimited voice calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • Additional benefits which come with the Rs 269 plan.

These are the two new prepaid plans introduced by the state-run telecom operator with a 30-day or a 90-day plan. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) ensures that consumers get at least one monthly validity plan thus all the private telecoms including BSNL launched prepaid plans with such validities.

Also Read

Jio 5G Welcome Offer 2022: Plans, Launch, Available in 4 Cities - How To Avail?

Jio 5G Welcome Offer 2022: Plans, Launch, Available in 4 Cities - How To Avail?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  BSNL   BSNL data plans 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×