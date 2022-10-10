BSNL Launches Two New Prepaid Plans, Know Benefits and Details Here
BSNL users will now be able to get prepaid plans for their numbers at Rs 269 and 769.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has come up with two new prepaid plans- STV269 and STV769. These plans will be a great option for mobile users who keep looking for plans with rounded validities like 30 days or 90 days. These plans are believed to be a good option for heavy data users as well. Both plans have similar benefits as well.
BSNL will soon roll out its 4G networks using homegrown technology in November 2022. Till then, let's have a look at the benefits of STV 269 and 769 respectively.
BSNL STV 269 Prepaid Plan Benefits
The BSNL prepaid plan available at the cost of Rs 269 will have the following benefits:
2GB daily data
valid for 30 days
Unlimited voice calling facility
100 SMS per day benefit
BSNL allows caller tunes of your choice without limitations
More benefits include Challenges Arena games, Eros Now Entertainment, Lystn Podcast Services, Hardy Mobile Game service, Lokdhun, and Zing.
BSNL STV 769 Prepaid Plan Benefits
The BSNL STV769 is very much similar to the STV269. This plan will cost the users Rs 769. The benefits include:
2GB daily data
Unlimited voice calling
100 SMS/day
Additional benefits which come with the Rs 269 plan.
These are the two new prepaid plans introduced by the state-run telecom operator with a 30-day or a 90-day plan. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) ensures that consumers get at least one monthly validity plan thus all the private telecoms including BSNL launched prepaid plans with such validities.
Topics: BSNL BSNL data plans
