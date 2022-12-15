5G Access on iPhones in India: Know How To Activate 5G on Airtel and Jio SIMS

5G is ready to roll out in a lot of cities in India, according to the latest reports. There are chances that if you live in Tier I or Tier II city, you already have access to 5G or may get it soon. It is important to stay alert and updated with the latest details regarding the rolling out of 5G in India. You must know if your area supports 5G then you can activate it on your device.

Once you activate 5G on your device, you can enjoy various benefits. It is important to note that if you live in a 5G-supported area and your iPhone supports the network, then you can activate 5G on both Airtel and Jio networks. As the iOS 16.2 stable update is now rolling out, iPhones will be equipped with 5G support.