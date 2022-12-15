5G Access on iPhones in India: Know How To Activate 5G on Airtel and Jio SIMS
5G Network in India: Here are the steps you should follow to activate 5G on your Airtel and Jio SIMS.
5G is ready to roll out in a lot of cities in India, according to the latest reports. There are chances that if you live in Tier I or Tier II city, you already have access to 5G or may get it soon. It is important to stay alert and updated with the latest details regarding the rolling out of 5G in India. You must know if your area supports 5G then you can activate it on your device.
Once you activate 5G on your device, you can enjoy various benefits. It is important to note that if you live in a 5G-supported area and your iPhone supports the network, then you can activate 5G on both Airtel and Jio networks. As the iOS 16.2 stable update is now rolling out, iPhones will be equipped with 5G support.
Here is everything you need to know about activating 5G on Airtel and Jio networks on iPhones in India. The process is extremely simple so you will not face any problems.
5G Airtel Network: How To Activate
You will not face any trouble while activating 5G support in an Airtel SIM on your iPhone. It is important to note that there is no trial program like Jio 5G. You can simply switch your network settings to 5G and start using the network.
One can also use the Airtel app to make sure there is 5G support on their device.
Here are the steps you should follow to activate the network in your Airtel SIM on your iPhone:
Go to Settings on your iPhone.
Then tap on the option that says Mobile Data.
Go to Mobile Data options.
Click on the option that says Voice and Data on your device.
Now, switch to 5G.
The status bar will immediately show the 5G network once the process is successful.
5G Jio Network: Steps To Activate
One should note that Jio is still conducting its 5G trials in many supported areas in India.
People who were a part of the 'Jio 5G Welcome Program' have access to unlimited 5G speeds when they are in a supported area in the country.
Let's take a look at the steps users should follow to activate the 5G network on their Jio SIM:
Go to the MyJio app.
Sign up to access 5G Jio services on your iPhone.
After signing up, you will receive a message from Jio regarding the 5G program.
You have to recharge with a plan of Rs 239 and above to be able to use the network.
