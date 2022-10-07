Airtel Launches 5G Network: Check How To Activate 5G on Your Smartphone
Now the Airtel 4G users will be able to use 5G without having to change their sims.
5G is a new advancement in the technology industry and Bharti Airtel has introduced its 5G network in eight cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Varanasi, Bengaluru, Gurugram, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai. People will soon start getting the benefit of Airtel 5G Plus service as well.
Other telcos including Vi and Jio may also launch 5G services later this year. Airtel informed its users that all 4G SIMs will be compatible with 5G networks. It simply means that Airtel customers do not need to change their SIM. Let's get to know how to activate 5G network on a smartphone if you are an Airtel customer and have 5G service available in your location.
How To Activate 5G Network on Your Smartphone
1. Go to the “Settings” feature on your smartphone.
2. Then you will have to select “Mobile Network”.
3. Now select the SIM for which you have to check 5G network.
4. Click on “Preferred network type” option.
5. Now tap and select 5G network type.
6. You will see a 5G symbol on the status bar if a 5G network available in your location.
5G Is Available for 4G Users Only
Airtel customers can check if 5G is available at their location through the Airtel Thanks app. It will also let the users know whether their phone is compatible with 5G networks or not. Airtel 4G SIM users will be able to use the 5G service without having to change the sim.
Airtel informed its users that the 5G service will be available in big cities by December 2023 and the service could start in other cities of India from March 2024. According to a statement by Airtel, “To enjoy 5G network at its maximum potential, you will need a 5G SIM with a 5G phone. Despite all this, your 4G SIM will definitely give you better connectivity when used with a 5G phone. and will provide transmission.”
Airtel 5G Plus service will provide 20 to 30 times more speed than its existing 4G network and it will also be ‘kinder to the environment with its exclusive power reduction solution’. Customers will be able to enjoy high-definition video streaming, gaming, and the ability to upload videos and photos instantly, among other benefits.
