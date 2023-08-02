ADVERTISEMENT
OnePlus Open Foldable Smartphone Launch Delayed Due to Screen Changes; Details

The launch date of OnePlus Open foldable smartphone has been pushed back, as per tipsters; details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
OnePlus Open Foldable Smartphone Launch Delayed Due to Screen Changes; Details
i

Tech giant OnePlus is expected to delay the launch of its first foldable smartphone OnePlus Open that was expected to hit the markets on 29 August 2023.

As per an online tweet by tipster Max Jambor, the launch of OnePlus Open has been postponed for a while owing to some changes in the screen of the foldable handset.

As per reports, the OnePlus Open was likely to flaunt a screen with BOE panels, however, due to some unknown issues, the foldable smartphone might now be unveiled with a screen based on Samsung panels. Nevertheless, there is no official conformation by the company regarding the same yet.

The official launch date of OnePlus Open has not been revealed by the company, therefore, users must take this information with a pinch of salt.

OnePlus Open: Expected Features and Specifications of the Foldable Smartphone

  • A 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED inner display .

  • Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

  • A 6.3-inch AMOLED cover screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

  • Available in 16 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage configuration.

  • A circular camera island for optics including 50 MP sensor with OIS, 48 MP sensor with ultrawide lens, and 32 MP sensor with a periscope lens on the rear side, and 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

  • An alert slider on the left side of the handset, once it is folded.

  • Available in black and green colour variants.

The confirmed features, specs, and price of OnePlus Open will be revealed during the official launch event. Check this space regularly for latest updates.

Topics:  OnePlus Foldable 

