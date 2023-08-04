Xiaomi 13T Pro Expected To Be Launched Globally On September 1

Xiaomi is all prepared to launch the Xiaomi 13T Pro series across the globe. As p to reports, the launch is expected to happen on September 1 and we are still waiting for the brand to confirm the date of launch. Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K60 Ultra and the smartphone may feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 120W charging capability, and a 144Hz AMOLED display.

The global launch of the Xiaomi 13T Pro is scheduled in Europe as per the rumors and speculations. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is also preparing to introduce the Redmi K60 Ultra in China and a few rumours suggest that the Redmi K60 Ultra may be released worldwide under the name Xiaomi 13T Pro. Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the K60 smartphone in an event in partnership with MediaTek

The company has not confirmed the official launch date and specifications of the Xiaomi 13T Pro but we will have a look at the expected leaks and speculations that surfaced recently.