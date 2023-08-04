Xiaomi 13T Pro Expected To Be Launched Globally On September 1

Xiaomi is all prepared to launch the Xiaomi 13T Pro series across the globe. As p to reports, the launch is expected to happen on September 1 and we are still waiting for the brand to confirm the date of launch. Xiaomi 13T Pro is expected to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K60 Ultra and the smartphone may feature the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC, 120W charging capability, and a 144Hz AMOLED display.
The global launch of the Xiaomi 13T Pro is scheduled in Europe as per the rumors and speculations. Meanwhile, Xiaomi is also preparing to introduce the Redmi K60 Ultra in China and a few rumours suggest that the Redmi K60 Ultra may be released worldwide under the name Xiaomi 13T Pro. Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the K60 smartphone in an event in partnership with MediaTek
The company has not confirmed the official launch date and specifications of the Xiaomi 13T Pro but we will have a look at the expected leaks and speculations that surfaced recently.
Xiaomi 13T Pro: Expected Specifications, Price & Features
Xiaomi 13T Pro is rumoured to come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a high refresh rate of 144Hz.
The device may come with a triple camera setup and may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset.
The phone will be available in multiple storage configurations- 12GB RAM with 256GB or 512GB storage options and a high-end variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.
The device may run on MIUI 14, on top of the Android operating system.
The phone may come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging technology of up to 120W to keep it charged the entire day.
Let's wait for the official confirmation from Xiaomi for the accurate details of the Xiaomi 13T Pro.
An Amazon retailer disclosed the price and availability information of the upcoming Xiaomi 13T Pro by mistake. The Xiaomi 13T Pro is set to launch at £799, roughly around Rs 84,272 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant.
Let's wait for an official announcement from Xiaomi to confirm the actual price and availability details.
