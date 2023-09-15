ADVERTISEMENT
Apple iOS 17 Release Date Announced: Here is How To Update It on Your iPhone

Apple iOS 17 will be available to users from Monday, 18 September 2023. Details here

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Apple iOS 17 Release Date Announced: Here is How To Update It on Your iPhone
Apple iOS 17 release date has been confirmed by the company during the recently held Apple Event 2023. Eligible iPhone users must know that the iOS 17 will be available as a free software update to them.

The iOS 17 software can be downloaded from the app store from Monday, 18 September 2023. Users who will update the new iOS 17 software will take the leverage of all the new upgrades and features like FaceTime, Messages, Live Voicemail, and More.

Apple iOS 17 Update: Which Devices are Compatible

The new IOS software will be compatible for devices above iPhone XR including the following:

  • iPhone XR

  • iPhone XS

  • iPhone XS Max

  • iPhone 11

  • iPhone 11 Pro

  • iPhone 11- Pro MAX

  • iPhone SE 2nd Gen

  • iPhone 12 mini

  • iPhone 12

  • iPhone 12 Pro

  • iPhone 12 Pro MAX

  • iPhone SE 3rd Gen

  • iPhone 13 mini

  • iPhone 13

  • iPhone 13 Pro

  • iPhone 13 Pro MAX

  • iPhone 14

  • iPhone 14 Plus

  • iPhone 14 Pro

  • iPhone 14 Pro MAX

  • iPhone 15

  • iPhone 15 Plus

  • iPhone 15 Pro

  • iPhone 15 Pro MAX

Users must note down that the iPhone devices before iPhone XR/XS are not compatible for the new Apple iOS 17 update.

Apple iOS 17: New Features and Upgrades

Following is the list of new features and upgrades that will be available to iPhone users after updating the iOS 17.

Live Voice Mail: This feature allows you to read the voicemails in real time on your lock screen so that you can decide whether to pick a call or not.

Customized Contact Posters: With the help of this new feature, you can customize any of your contacts like use a favorite font, emoji, or a photo. All these customizations will show up on the screen while calling the customized contacts.

FaceTime App: If you are not able to pick a FaceTime call, the caller on the other end can leave a video or audio message for you to check later.

Name Drop: This new feature has been added to the Airdrop. Through this feature you can share contact details with other person by just placing your iPhones close.

New Widgets: After updating the iOS 17, you can be able to use new widgets on both home screen and lock screen.

Messaging App: The message app will be available with a cleaner interface, and you can access many features like photos, apps, and more.

Besides the above mentioned features, some others are updated keyboard, Journal app, standby display, and stickers.

How To Update the New iOS 17 Software on Your iPhone

The iOS 17 update will be available from Monday, 18 September 2023. Follow below steps to install it on your iPhones.

  • Go to the settings.

  • Within the settings navigate to General>About>Software Update.

  • Click on the iOS 17 Software Update.

  • Wait for a while and the software will be updated on your iOS.

Users must note down that the iOS 17 software may not be immediately available, and they might have to wait for few days. However, if you have beta version, you can install the iOS 17 immediately.

