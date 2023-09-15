Apple iOS 17 Release Date Announced: Here is How To Update It on Your iPhone

Following is the list of new features and upgrades that will be available to iPhone users after updating the iOS 17.

Live Voice Mail: This feature allows you to read the voicemails in real time on your lock screen so that you can decide whether to pick a call or not.

Customized Contact Posters: With the help of this new feature, you can customize any of your contacts like use a favorite font, emoji, or a photo. All these customizations will show up on the screen while calling the customized contacts.

FaceTime App: If you are not able to pick a FaceTime call, the caller on the other end can leave a video or audio message for you to check later.

Name Drop: This new feature has been added to the Airdrop. Through this feature you can share contact details with other person by just placing your iPhones close.

New Widgets: After updating the iOS 17, you can be able to use new widgets on both home screen and lock screen.

Messaging App: The message app will be available with a cleaner interface, and you can access many features like photos, apps, and more.

Besides the above mentioned features, some others are updated keyboard, Journal app, standby display, and stickers.