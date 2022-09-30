Google Pixel 7's Price Revealed for US and Europe on Amazon

Only a few more days are left for the launch of the Google Pixel 7 and there have been various rumors and leaks regarding the design and features of the new Google Pixel 7. It is expected that the Pixel 7 will be priced around the same price as the Pixel 6 in the US and in Europe.

As per the Amazon listings, the price for the 128 GB will start at $599 in US and Spain, Italy, Germany, and the UK while it will be €649 in Europe.

Google's new flagship smartphone Pixel 7 Pro will be launched soon with minor upgrades and modem improvements. The price of the Pixel 7 Pro is likely to start at $899/€899/£849, just like the Pixel 6 Pro.