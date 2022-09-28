OnePlus Nord Watch To Be Launched Today, Price and Expected Specs Here
The new OnePlus Nord smartwatch will be introduced in the Indian market today.
OnePlus has been working for years to bring affordable gadgets for people to use. The new Nord smartwatch is also a pocket-friendly launch but before its launch, the price and specifications have already been leaked online. Nord has dedicated a webpage for introducing the new Nord smartwatch launch to help us know about the features, price, and specs.
Recently tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted, "The OnePlus Nord watch will be available on Amazon and will cost under 10,00." So we can expect the new Nord watch to cost around 10k. Let's have a quick look at the expected specifications and features of the smartwatch.
OnePlus Nord Smartwatch: Expected Features and Specs
The OnePlus Nord watch will be introduced in the market with the following features as leaked till now:
A 1.78-inch 60Hz AMOLED screen with a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels
A peak brightness of 500 nits to provide visibility under direct sunlight
More than 100 customisable watch faces and 105 sports modes
The smartwatch will come with Bluetooth 5.2
Health tracking options like the SpO2 sensor, step count, sleep tracking, and heart rate and stress monitoring
OnePlus has also been working on a new companion app for the Nord smartwatch called the N Health app. It will be available for both Android and iPhone users. As per the leaks, the smartwatch may offer up to ten days of battery life and it might be available in Blue and Black colours.
