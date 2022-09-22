Xiaomi Civi 2 To Be Launched on 27 September, Key Specifications Here
Interested buyers will know about the availability and price of the Chinese Civi 2 on the launch day.
Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone in China. The company has confirmed the launch date of Civi 2 in the country. Civi 2 is a female-centric smartphone with a modular design and it will succeed Civi and Civi 1S smartphones that were launched last year.
Xiaomi has officially confirmed the launch date of the Civi 2 smartphone and it will be launched on 27 September.
Let's have a quick look at the specifications and design of the new Xiaomi launch.
Key Specifications of Xiaomi Civi 2
A 6.56-inch FHD+ OLED display.
120Hz refresh rate
A curved edge display with a centre-aligned punch hole.
Civi 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Ge 1 chipset
It will run on Android 12 OS with the company’s layer of MIUI 13.
The chipset will be paired with 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of inbuilt storage.
The rear camera may have a 50MP OIS primary sensor
The Chines smartphone may have 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP sensor.
4500mAh battery capacity with 67W fast charging support.
The Civi 2 may have a 50MP triple camera on the back with the island similar to the Xiaomi 12 series
The interested buyers will come to know about the availability soon while the price of the smartphone will be unveiled on Tuesday during the launch.
