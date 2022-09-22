Amazon Great Indian Festival & Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 – Best Deals

Apple iPad 2021 Model: Users who want to purchase a budget-friendly iPad must know that they can get one at a discounted price of Rs 25,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: Exciting news for iPhone lovers. They will be able to purchase iPhone 13 Pro at a discounted prize of Rs 99,900 during Amazon's festival sale, which is a great deal.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: The discounted price is Rs 16,999.

Apple Watch SE: During the sale, the first-generation Apple Watch SE will be available at an amazing price of Rs 22,900.

Apple iPhone 12: Users must know that it is likely that iPhone 12 will be available at a discounted price of Rs 40,000. The exact price has not been unveiled yet.

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: Users will be able to purchase the device at a huge discount of Rs 19,999 during the sale.

Check out the official website of Amazon (amazon.in) to know discounts and offers on products during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022.