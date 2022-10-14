ADVERTISEMENT

Tesla Pi Phone: Launch Date, Features, Specs, Price, and Other Details

Saima Andrabi
Published
Gadgets
2 min read
Tesla company owned by Elon Musk is all set to launch its first phone "Pi" soon. The smartphone once launched will be a tough competition for smartphone companies like Apple, Samsung, and others. Ever since the news of Tesla Pi Phone launch has been released, people are wondering if it will take on well renowned phones like iPhone. According to several media reports, Tesla Pi Phone will hit the markets in the month of December 2022. Elon Musk owned company has decided to launch its smartphone series after successfully making their place in the cars and space sector.

Let's find out the features, specs, and price of Tesla Pi Phone below.

Tesla Pi Phone: Expected Features and Specifications

Following are some of the expected features and specs of the upcoming Tesla Pi Phone.

  • 6.7 inch OLED display with 120 HZ refresh rate.

  • Storage: 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage.

  • A triple camera setup with each camera of 50MP.

  • Selfie camera of 40 MP with high image quality.

  • The device will be available in black colour and weighs almost 240 grams.

  • 5000 mAh battery.

  • A pixel density of 458ppi.

  • A brightness level of around 1600 nits.

Users must know that the exact features and specs of Tesla Pi Phone will be revealed at the launch event that will be likely held in the month of December.

Tesla Pi Phone: Price

Although there is no information about the price of Tesla Pi Phone as of now. However, according to some media reports, it is likely that the Elon Musk's Tesla Pi Phone will be sold at a price of Rs 70,000 to 80,000.

Topics:  ElonMusk   Tesla Pi Phone 

