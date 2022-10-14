Apple iPad Pro: Expected Launch Date; Specifications, and Other Details Here
Apple 10th Gen iPad and iPad Pro launch: The devices are most likely to launch on 24 October 2022, as per details.
It is not unknown that Apple’s iPads are considered the bestsellers in the market. According to the latest details, Apple’s standard iPad series is tipped to launch soon along with the Pro variant. The details also indicate that Apple might unveil the newer version of the 11-inch iPad and 12.9-inch iPad Pro in the market soon. To know more, one has to keep a close eye on Apple's official website or take note of any official announcements made by the company.
Apple has not made any announcements about the launch of the Apple iPad Pro yet. It is important to note that the popular company might reveal some important details soon. Interested buyers should stay alert if they want to know when the company will launch Apple iPad Pro in the market. All the updates will be available online.
There are certain rumours about the Apple iPad Pro that have surfaced online. One must take note of the latest details if one wants to stay informed.
Apple iPad Pro: Latest Details
As per the online details, the Apple 10th gen iPad and iPad Pro are likely to launch on 24 October. Even though the company has not revealed the launch date yet, there is a possibility that it will announce the date soon.
The latest details also suggest that the brand-new iPad Pros will be equipped with an M2 chip. One should wait for the tech giant to confirm all these details.
It is believed that Apple will not host a full-fledged launch event. Rather, it is expected to launch the devices in a press release. To know more, one has to keep an eye on the official announcements.
The expected release schedule of the Apple iPad Pro matches with the iPad OS 16.1 launch date, which was supposed to make its debut later in October.
Apple will confirm the launch date soon so interested buyers can take note of it. All the specifications and launch date details are not confirmed as of yet by the tech giant.
It is likely that the Apple iPad Pro might launch on 24 October along with an M2 chipset. Stay tuned to know more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and gadgets
Topics: Apple Apple iPad Pro Apple iPad Pro launch
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.