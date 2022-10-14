iQOO Neo 7 Launch: Date, Price, Features, Specs, and Availability in India

After launching iQOO Neo 6 series, the company is all set to launch iQOO Neo 7 soon with advanced features and specifications. According to an official teaser shared by the company, the iQOO Neo 7 will be launched in China on 20 October 2022. The device will be available in orange colour and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset.

As per the teaser, the rear panel of the handset is almost similar to that of its predecessor iQOO Neo 6. However, apparently there has been slight modifications in the camera system.

Let's find out the exact launch date, time, features, specifications, and availability of iQOO Neo 7 in India.