Redmi A1+ Launch in India Today: Know Launch Time, Design, Specs, & Price Here
Redmi A1+ India launch today, 14 October: The launch is scheduled to take place at 12 pm IST.
Xiaomi is all set to formally launch the new Redmi A1+ smartphone in India today, on Friday, 14 October. The launch date and time of the upcoming smartphone are confirmed so interested customers should take note of them. According to the latest official details available online, the Redmi A1+ is scheduled to launch today, 14 October at 12 pm IST. Buyers in India should stay alert because they will get to know about the upcoming smartphone in detail.
It is important to note that the upcoming Redmi A1+ smartphone is set to be a 'Made in India' unit. This information is confirmed by the popular company ahead of the launch. Not much detail has been revealed about the specifications or the price of the Redmi A1+ in India. All the updates will be revealed during the launch event.
One should know that the Redmi A1+ succeeds the Redmi A1 smartphone that was launched in India recently. As per the details available, the smartphone was priced at Rs 6,499.
Redmi A1+ Launch in India: Design and Specifications
Although the company has not revealed any specification details about the Redmi A1+ that will launch in India, it has teased a couple of features on the dedicated microsite and official Twitter handle.
According to the details, the Redmi A1+ will be available in three colours that include black, blue, and silver. The smartphone sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.
As per rumours, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset. It is expected to be coupled with up to 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The storage can also be expanded through a microSD card.
The Redmi A1+ is likely to sport a dual rear camera setup. It might have an 8MP primary sensor. The smartphone will also have a 5MP camera at the front that will support video calls and selfies.
It is confirmed that the upcoming smartphone will run the Android 12-based operating system out of the box. Xiaomi has officially confirmed this specification through the teasers.
The Redmi A1+ is likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. These are all the details we have about the upcoming smartphone.
To know more, one should wait for the launch to take place as the company will announce every detail.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and gadgets
Topics: Redmi Redmi A1+ Redmi A1+ India launch
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.