Top 10 Richest Persons in the World 2022: Elon Musk, Gautam Adani – Full List
Forbes’ Real-Time billionaire rankings: Gautam Adani is now at the 3rd spot of the World's top 10 richest persons.
The Forbes billionaires list updates the names of the world's richest persons every every month according to their total net worth. This list is not permanent and keeps on changing as per the net worth and performance of the assets held by the people. Like every month, here's the list of the top 10 persons in the world for September 2022.
Elon Musk is at the top of the list with a net worth of $273.5 billion. India's Gautam Adani attained second position in the list with a net worth of $155.5 billion on Forbes’ Real-Time billionaire rankings, but immediately came down to the third spot with a fall in the share prices.
Gautam Adani and Mukhesh Ambani are the only two Indians in the latest list of the World's top 10 richest people according to the Forbes’ Real-Time billionaire rankings.
Gautam Adani grabbed the second spot in the Forbes billionaires list soon after a rise of 3.49 percent in his net worth and was able to surpass Bernard Arnault and Jeff Bezos who were earlier on the second and third positions in the list, respevtively. However, due to the market crash on Dalal Street, Gautam Adani lost the second spot quickly and is now on the third spot of the Forbes Top 10 Billionaires List 2022.
Latest List of Top 10 Richest People in the World 2022
According to the Forbes’ Real-Time billionaire rankings, here's the latest list of the World's Top 10 richest persons along with their total net worth.
Elon Musk ($273.5 billion).
Bernard Arnault ($154.7 billion).
Gautam Adani ($152.2 billion).
Jeff Bezos ($146.9 billion).
Bill Gates ($104.6 billion).
Larry Ellison ($96.8 billion).
Warren Buffett ($95.9 billion).
Mukesh Ambani ($91.4 billion).
Larry Page ($88.8 billion).
Sergey Brin ($85.2 billion).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.