OnePlus 10T Launch Timeline in India Tipped: Leaked Specifications, Price

The launch of OnePlus 10T in India is expected to take place very soon. It is to be noted that the Chinese smartphone company OnePlus has not yet announced the official launch date of the OnePlus 10T in India. However, according to a fresh leak, the brand-new smartphone is expected to make its debut in the country between 25 July 2022 to 1 August 2022. The official launch date is yet to be confirmed.

The OnePlus 10T is tipped to be supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The tipster has also revealed certain other information about the specifications of the brand-new smartphone that will soon make its debut in India. Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) leaked the India launch timeline of OnePlus 10T.