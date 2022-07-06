Asus ROG Phone 6 Launched in India: Specifications & Features of ROG Phone 6 Pro

Taiwan-based tech company Asus launched the new smartphone Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in India on Tuesday, 5 July 2022. The ROG Phone 6 Series is a part of the Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) lineup. Asus ROG Phone 6 series smartphones hit the global market on 5 July 2022. The new Asus ROG Phone series is a successor of Asus ROG Phone 5 series that was launched in India the previous year. The Asus gaming phones possess a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset along with a 165Hz refresh rate.