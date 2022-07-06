ADVERTISEMENT

Asus ROG Phone 6 Launched in India: Specifications & Features of ROG Phone 6 Pro

The Asus ROG Phone Series 6 was launched in India. Check all the features and specs here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Gadgets
2 min read
Asus ROG Phone 6 Launched in India: Specifications & Features of ROG Phone 6 Pro
Taiwan-based tech company Asus launched the new smartphone Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro in India on Tuesday, 5 July 2022. The ROG Phone 6 Series is a part of the Asus' Republic of Gamers (ROG) lineup. Asus ROG Phone 6 series smartphones hit the global market on 5 July 2022. The new Asus ROG Phone series is a successor of Asus ROG Phone 5 series that was launched in India the previous year. The Asus gaming phones possess a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset along with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Features & Specifications

Following are the main features and specs of Asus ROG Phone 6:

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC processor.

  • 6.78-inch AMOLED display.

  • A resolution of 2K (WQHD+.

  • A glass panel of 2.5D packed in Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for ultra protection.

  • Storage: 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1.

  • Better viewing experience owing to Pixelworks i6 display processor.

  • IPX4 certification.

  • In-display fingerprint sensor.

  • Camera: 12MP (front camera), 13MP ultrawide camera, primary sensor (50MP Sony IMX76), and one additional camera with unknown specs.

  • Battery: 6000mAh battery for fast charging.

  • An Illuminated ROG logo on the back panel.

  • Two USB charging ports (C-type) along with a 3.5mm headphone port.

The Asus ROG Phone 6 in India has two colour variants – storm white and phantom black while as the ROG Phone 6 Pro is available in only storm white colour.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro: Specs & Features

The Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro has almost similar features and specs of Asus ROG Phone 6 like display, cameras, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. However, there are some minor changes compared to the Vanilla ROG Phone 6. These are:

  • Storage: 18GB RAM, 512GB UFS 3.1.

  • Back panel: The ROG Phone 6 pro has a PMOLED secondary display panel (ROG Vision) instead of the ROG logo that illuminates.

Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro: Price in India

Both Asus ROG Phone 6 and ROG Phone 6 Pro can be purchased in India from Flipkart and the official website of Asus India: asus.com/in. The price of Asus ROG Phone 6 in India is Rs 71,999 and the cost of ROG Phone 6 Pro is Rs 89,999.

