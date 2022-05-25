Bucket Worth Rs 26,000 Gets Sold Out on Amazon, Leaves Netizens in Splits
The bucket was originally priced at Rs 35,900, but after a 28% discount, it was available for Rs 25,999.
Desis had a field day after discovering a bucket for Rs 25,999 on Amazon. Yes, you read that right, a person was bewildered to see a plastic bucket listed for a whopping Rs 25,999 while browsing amazon. What's more surprising is that the bucket was actually sold out!
Desis have been left laughing out loud on occasion after discovering useless items for exorbitant prices on the internet. Be it Balenciaga's "Distressed Sneakers" for Rs 1.42 lakh, or a Gucci umbrella worth Rs 1 lakh that doesn't even do the job of stopping rain as it should.
Some Twitter users claimed the listing was due to a technical error shortly after the screenshot of the bucket was shared. Others joked that it was a good thing the bucket was on EMI. Take a look at how the internet reacted to this overpriced bucket.
