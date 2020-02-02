AutoQ: New KTM BS-VI Bikes, Car Launches, Auto Expo & More

Auto Expo 2020 is expected to see a fair amount of participation from Chinese players as well as brands that have their parent firms in China. However, with the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, India has issued a travel advisory restricting the travel of individuals from the country, especially if they have been to Wuhan.

With this development, would it mean that Chinese auto companies such as Great Wall Motors, BYD, and even MG’s parent SAIC, taking part in the Auto Expo won’t be able to bring in their top executives for the show?

