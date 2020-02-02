AutoQ: New KTM BS-VI Bikes, Car Launches, Auto Expo & More
AutoQ is our weekly round-up of automotive stories.
Will Chinese Firms at Auto Expo 2020 Be Subdued By Coronavirus?
Auto Expo 2020 is expected to see a fair amount of participation from Chinese players as well as brands that have their parent firms in China. However, with the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, India has issued a travel advisory restricting the travel of individuals from the country, especially if they have been to Wuhan.
With this development, would it mean that Chinese auto companies such as Great Wall Motors, BYD, and even MG’s parent SAIC, taking part in the Auto Expo won’t be able to bring in their top executives for the show?
Read the full story here.
Mercedes GLE SUV Launched in India, Introduces ‘Hip-Hop’ Edition
Mercedes-Benz India has introduced the new GLE SUV in India. It comes in a long-wheelbase form in two variants – the 300D and 400D priced at Rs 73.70 lakh and Rs 1.25 crore respectively. The huge difference in pricing is mainly because the 300D is being assembled in Pune as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit, while the 400D is imported as a completely built unit (CBU).
The company claims that the Mercedes-Benz GLE 300D has already been sold out till March 2020. The new GLE has an 80 mm longer wheelbase at 2,995 mm, while the vehicle’s length is 4,924 mm. This allows for far more interior space, especially in the rear seat.
Read the full story here.
Lamborghini Huracan EVO Drifts Into India at Rs 3.22 Crore
Lamborghini has just introduced the rear-wheel-drive Huracan EVO sportscar in the Indian market priced at Rs 3.22 crore ex-showroom. What makes it special? Well, enthusiastic drivers love rear-wheel-drive cars. Period.
When it comes to drifting a car around a corner, rear-wheel-drive vehicles are the ones that make it fun. In recent years, in the interest of safety and comfort, almost all the Lamborghini cars have been all-wheel-drive models. Most of the Aventadors and Huracans have been all-wheel-drive models.
Read the full story here.
KTM Brings BS-VI Lineup of Bikes to India, Starts at Rs 1.38 Lakh
Austrian sports bike maker KTM on Thursday said it has launched BSVI emission norm compliant range of its bikes in India priced between Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The company, in which Bajaj Auto is a significant stakeholder, said the price increase in the BSVI range compared to the BSIV bikes will be between Rs 3,328 and Rs 10,496 depending on the model.
Read the full story here.
Tata Nexon EV Electric SUV Launched: Prices Start at Rs 13.99 Lakh
Tata has launched its first long-range electric vehicle, the Tata Nexon EV. Prices for the Tata Nexon EV start at Rs 13.99 lakh going up to Rs 15.99 lakh across three variants. That is really good value for an electric vehicle, considering the top-spec Tata Nexon diesel with an automatic transmission is Rs 12.70 lakh ex-showroom.
Some cities like Delhi are offering subsidies up to Rs 1.5 lakh on purchase of electric vehicles, so the actual price could be lower as well. However, more clarity on how this will translate to buyers is needed. It comes in three colours: white, silver and blue.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )