KTM Brings BS-VI Lineup of Bikes to India, Starts at Rs 1.38 Lakh
Austrian sports bike maker KTM on Thursday said it has launched BSVI emission norm compliant range of its bikes in India priced between Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
The company, in which Bajaj Auto is a significant stakeholder, said the price increase in the BSVI range compared to the BSIV bikes will be between Rs 3,328 and Rs 10,496 depending on the model.
"KTM has nurtured a base of over 2.5 lakh biking enthusiasts in the last seven years through its Duke and RC range. The new 2020 range further strengthens our mission to offer the most complete range of performance motorcycles in the premium sport motorcycle segment," Bajaj Auto President (Probiking) Sumeet Narang said in a statement.
Sale of BSVI compliant 125 Duke and RC125 will start in end of February while the sale for all other BSVI models in the KTM family has started, the company said.
The company also confirmed its 790 Duke will also be upgraded from BSIV engine to BSVI variant just in time before the 1 April emission norms in the country kick in.
“The KTM 790 Duke will also transition from BSIV to BSVI emission norms post April 2020,” it added.
Bajaj Auto, which holds around 48 percent stake in KTM AG, has been in a partnership with KTM for over 12 years encompassing manufacturing and distribution of the latter's bikes in India.
The launch of BSVI variants of KTM bikes comes a week after the company announced the pricing of the 390 Adventure bike in the country. The 390 Adventure gets a price tag of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country.
This adventure bike has been much awaited, and will compete with other bikes in its segment like the Himalayan 400 from Royal Enfield, as well as the BMW G310 GS and the Kawasaki Versys X-300 among others.
