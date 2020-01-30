KTM Brings BS-VI Lineup of Bikes to India, Starts at Rs 1.38 Lakh

Austrian sports bike maker KTM on Thursday said it has launched BSVI emission norm compliant range of its bikes in India priced between Rs 1.38 lakh and Rs 2.53 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The company, in which Bajaj Auto is a significant stakeholder, said the price increase in the BSVI range compared to the BSIV bikes will be between Rs 3,328 and Rs 10,496 depending on the model.

"KTM has nurtured a base of over 2.5 lakh biking enthusiasts in the last seven years through its Duke and RC range. The new 2020 range further strengthens our mission to offer the most complete range of performance motorcycles in the premium sport motorcycle segment," Bajaj Auto President (Probiking) Sumeet Narang said in a statement.