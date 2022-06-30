Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 Launch Today: Live-Streaming Details, Price, Features
The New Hot & Techy Brezza 2022 by Maruti Suzuki will be launched today on 30 June 2022, from 12: 00 pm onwards.
Exciting news for all the Maruti Suzuki Brezza lovers, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza will hit the Indian markets on 30 June 2022. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 is one of the most-awaited, important, and premium launches in India by the largest Indian car market. The previous version of Maruti Suzuki Brezza (Vitara Brezza) proved to be quite successful in the Indian markets and fetched a cumulative sales of approximately 7.5 lakh vehicles. Despite its splendid looks and wonderful features, the Vitara Brezza was surpassed by the heart-throbbing and classy features of new-age automobiles like Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon. Now Maruti Suzuki Arena is all set to make its comeback with the ultra modern, advanced, and all-new version of Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022.
New Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022: Launch Date, Time and Live-Streaming
Maruti Suzuki will launch the new version of Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 on 30 June 2022, 12:00 pm onwards. Viewers should keep visiting the official website of Maruti Suzuki Arena (marutisuzuki.com) to get each and every detail about the launch of new Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022.
Viewers should note that they can watch the live-streaming of new Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 from the official YouTube channel of Maruti Suzuki Arena (youtube.com/c/MSArenaOfficial) or they can follow the link (youtube.com/watch?v=0aoYTwneQOM) to enjoy the live watch of the 'All-New Hot and Techy Brezza 2022.' The live-streaming of New Hot and Techy Brezza 2022 will also be available on the official social media pages of Maruti Suzuki Arena (facebook.com/MSArenaOfficial).
2022 New Hot and Techy Brezza: Features, Price, and Specs
Although the exact features of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 are not revealed yet, but according to the official teaser launched on the official website, the new Hot & Techy Brezza 2022 will own some advanced features like heads up display, electric sunroof, 360 view camera, Smartplay pro+, and Suzuki Connect.
The actual price of the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza 2022 is not known yet and will be confirmed only after the official launch. However, if speculations are to be believed, the new Hot & Techy Brezza 2022 will be available at a starting price of Rs 8.5 lakh.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.