2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift Launch in India Today: Features and Expected Price
2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift launch in India: Here's everything you need to know.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor is ready to launch the brand new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift in India today, which is on Tuesday, 15 March 2022.
The ones who are interested to buy should note that the pre-bookings for the 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift has already opened up. This model can be booked by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000.
Buyers in India have been eagerly waiting for the launch of the 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift. It is finally happening today, on 15 March 2022 so the wait is over.
Toyota Glanza is basically a relaunched version of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno.
However, the 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift has an upgraded style and the carmaker has made various visual changes in the model.
The visual changes in the new Toyota Glanza Facelift will help to differentiate between both the products.
The 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift will be equipped with a Camry-like grille and the bumpers will have bold chrome accents.
There will be new LED headlamps with LED DRLs and the model will also have redesigned alloy wheels.
2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift Launch in India: Features
The new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift will be powered by a 1.2-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT petrol engine with a start/stop system that will boost fuel economy.
The engine of this model will be equipped with a 5-speed manual gearbox and also an AMT.
It is also expected to have an ARAI-certified fuel economy of up to 22.9kmpl.
When it comes to features, the new Toyota Glanza Facelift will have a new 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto.
It will also have Apple CarPlay and other connected car features. The Toyota Glanza Facelift will be equipped with a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, and an all-LED lighting system
This model will also have safety equipment like up to six airbags, etc. The carmaker has taken special care of safety.
2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift Launch in India: Expected Price
Toyota Kirloskar Motor has not made any official announcements revealing the price of the new 2022 Toyota Glanza Facelift.
However, it is expected that this brand new model will be offered in four trim levels. The prices will be ranging between Rs 6.49 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh.
One needs to wait for the launch event that will take place today, 15 March 2022 to know more about the price.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.