Toyota Hyryder India Unveil Today: Launch Time, Live Streaming Details, Features

The Toyota Hyryder mid-size SUV is being unveiled today, Friday, 1 July 2022 in India. It is to be noted that the Toyota Hyryder SUV is a brand new model that is made under the partnership of Toyota and Suzuki, after Urban Cruiser and Glanza. The company has officially confirmed that the Hyryder SUV is decided to be built in the Bidadi plant in Karnataka along with the Maruti Suzuki version of the vehicle. People in India should stay updated with the launch details.

The Toyota Hyryder launch event in India is taking place today, Friday, 1 July 2022 and it has already started at 10.45 am. Viewers all across the globe can watch the launch event live on the official YouTube channel of Toyota. The launch of the Toyota Hyryder in India is being live-streamed.