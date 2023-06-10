Wrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik Alleges ‘Facing Pressure to Compromise'

Pressure is being put on the protesting wrestlers to compromise and it is under pressure that the minor wrestler, who has levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the sidelined president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has changed her statement, Olympic bronze medallist Sakshi Malik has reportedly claimed.

"There's huge pressure on us to compromise," Sakshi told a television channel, claiming that people close to Brij Bhushan have been calling and threatening them.