Yeh Jo India Hai Na, Here’s Why Our Women May Want To Give Up Sports

Yeh Jo India Hai Na… yahan, if women gave up sports, then who would win us Olympic medals? In 2012, out of six Olympic medals, two were won by women. In 2016, we got just two medals, both won by women, and in 2020, out of seven medals, three came from women. But why would India’s women want to give up sports? Because of this:

2010 – Members of our Women’s Hockey team accuse the chief coach of sexual harassment.

2014 – A gymnastics coach, booked for allegedly sexually harassing a female gymnast during a national camp.

2015– Four women athletes consume poison at a sports hostel in Kerala. One of them, just 15, dies. They were being harassed by their coaches and seniors.

2021– Eight women accuse an athletics coach in Chennai of sexual abuse over several years.

2022– India’s chief cycling coach sacked after a woman cyclist accused him of inappropriate behaviour while training abroad. In fact, an Indian Express report says that 45 cases of sexual harassment were reported across 24 training centres of the Sports Authority of India between 2011 and 2021.