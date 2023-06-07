Union Minister Anurag Thakur Invites Protesting Wrestlers for Discussion

Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur took to Twitter on Wednesday, 7 June, to invite protesting wrestlers for a discussion on their demands.
"The government is willing to have a discussion with the wrestlers on their issues. I have once again invited the wrestlers for the same," Thakur said.
This comes days after a delegation of the wrestlers met Home Minister Amit Shah at his official residence and demanded a strong chargesheet against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh over sexual harassment allegations against him.
Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with several coaches are said to have attended the meeting, which lasted for around two hours and ended after midnight.
The wrestlers had earlier threatened to throw their medals into the Ganga river, but momentarily halted their plans and gave a five-day ultimatum to the Centre to arrest the WFI chief.
Meanwhile, two FIRs have been filed against Brij Bhushan Singh so far, based on complaints of seven woman wrestlers. Some of the key allegations mentioned include demanding sexual favours, inappropriate touching, multiple instances of molestation — including groping, pulling up t-shirts, touching navel and buttock, sliding hands over breasts — and use of blackmail and intimidation tactics such as stalking to silence the players.
The two FIRs — accessed by The Quint — are registered under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
