'Absolutely Wrong': Sakshi Malik Denies Reports of Withdrawing From Protest

Wrestler Sakshi Malik has denied distancing herself from the ongoing protests against the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) sidelined chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, whilst claiming she will continue to fight till justice is served.
Earlier, reports of the ace grappler stepping aside from the ongoing remonstrations were circulated, as Malik has returned to her role as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) with the Northern Railways. However, in a tweet, the Olympic medallist has debunked the claim, stating she will continue to demand justice, while serving her responsibility in the railways.
“This news is completely wrong. In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don't spread any wrong news,” she wrote.
On Saturday, 3 June, the protesting wrestlers met Home Minister, Amit Shah, at his official residence in Delhi. In a conversation which spanned for over two hours, the wrestlers demanded a stern chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh – against whom complaints of sexual harassment have been levied, and two FIRs have been lodged.
Speaking about the meeting with Amit Shah, Malik informed ANI "We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, it was a normal conversation, we have only one demand and that is to arrest him (Brij Bhushan Singh). I have not stepped back from the protest, I have resumed my work as OSD in Railways. I want to clarify that we will keep protesting until we get justice. We will not step back. She (minor girl) has not taken back any FIR, all this is fake."
Attempt To Derail Protests: Satyawart Kadian on False Reports
Satyawart Kadian, wrestler and Sakshi Malik's husband, also echoed the same sentiments, as he said fake reports are being circulated to derail the movement.
“The news circulating continuously over the last two or three days is an attempt to derail the protests and distract our supporters. I can confirm that contrary to reports, there has not been any sort of compromise with anyone," Kadian said, whilst speaking to the wrestlers.
“Neither have we withdrawn from the protests, nor will we ever will. I request everyone to not believe fake news. The father of the minor girl taking the FIR back is also completely false. On 28 May, we were uprooted from Jantar Mantar owing to a lack of permission, but soon as we are able to bring it back on ground, we will resume our protests. If there are developments happening during this while, the wrestlers will keep the nation informed by tweets." he further added.
‘Fight for Justice Will Continue,’ Reiterates Bajrang Punia
Barring Malik, fellow Olympic medallist and protestor, Bajrang Punia has also debunked claims of the top wrestlers withdrawing from the protest. While he too is returning to his position with the railways, Punia reiterated that the fight for justice will continue.
"The news of us withdrawing the protests is just a rumour. It is being spread to harm us. We have neither retreated, nor have we withdrawn from the movement. The news of women wrestlers taking back FIRs is also false. The fight will continue till justice is served," he tweeted.
