Confusion Over POCSO Complaint Against WFI Chief? Why the Minor Deserves Better

“A woman will have to put her career, reputation, life, and family peace at risk if she wants to pursue her case, while a man loses nothing,” Advocate Vrinda Grover told The News Minute, as reports of a minor having withdrawn her sexual harassment complaint against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh swirled around the internet.

The reports claimed that the minor had “after alleging sexual harassment and stalking against (the) Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president…in two statements, one before the police and another before a magistrate…withdrawn her allegations.”

Simultaneously, however, the minor’s father dubbed such claims “completely fake” and told The Print: