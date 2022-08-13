PM Narendra Modi Hosts India’s CWG Contingent at His Residence in New Delhi

The golden period of Indian sports is knocking on the doors, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday as he hailed the gutsy show of the Indian contingent which returned with 61 medals from the Commonwealth Games.

Modi on Saturday hosted the Indian contingent at his residence in New Delhi to felicitate the players.

The Indian athletes produced a sensational show in Birmingham, claiming 61 medals, including 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze.