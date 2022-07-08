India Sending 215-Member Contingent for 2022 Commonwealth Games

Discipline-wise, the biggest contingent is of athletics and hockey (36 entries each).

India will also take part in women's cricket, which is making its CWG debut, aquatics, badminton, table tennis, boxing, cycling, gymnastics, triathlon, wrestling, weightlifting, lawn bowls, squash, judo and para sports.

India has only won 28 medals in athletics in CWG history but world championship medal winning long jumper Anju Bobby George is expecting a rich haul of at least seven medals this time with Neeraj Chopra expected to win gold in javelin.

Chopra is also likely to be India's flag-bearer at the opening ceremony. "We have about 13 athletes who could be in the medals bracket for second and third position but we are expecting seven medals at least across javelin, long jump, triple jump and discus," she said.