44th FIDE Chess Olympiad Draws to a Close; India B Bag Bronze in Open Section

The 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad drew to a close on Tuesday amid extravagant cultural events, with India's 'B' team winning a bronze medal in the Open section.

Presiding over the closing ceremony, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said the state government has been implementing several schemes under the 'Dravidian model,' to make the state a pioneer in sports.

He said the players and officials would take home not only memories but also tradition, culture and taste of Tamil food. To make Tamil Nadu a pioneer in sports, the state government under its 'Dravidian model,' devised and has been implementing several schemes, he added.