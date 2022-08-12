A Radiant Oasis Amid Darkness: The Story of India’s ‘Golden’ Lawn Bowls Team

How Lawn Bowls Survived With Very Little Support

Back in September 2014, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports introduced the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) to provide financial aid to a selection of athletes. Unfortunately, it did not change the fortunes of the lawn bowls players as the sport remained neglected. So far, the Bowling Federation of India (BFI) has had to bear all their expenses, alongside some contributions from the staff themselves.

“We were not included in TOPS. The entire expense was borne by the BFI, while we also borrowed money from a few known people, saying we will repay once we get back from Birmingham,” informed Luthra.

For a team that struggled to secure basic resources, hiring foreign coaches was all but an exorbitant fantasy. Thankfully for the players, their manager opted to don multiple hats – juggling between her usual role as a manager with that of a coach and also a motivator.