IPL Auction: Curran, Green, Ben, Pooran & Brook Finish as 5 Most Expensive Buys

It's a happy homecoming for Sam Curran as he has become the most expensive buy in the history of the coveted league, bagging a Rs 18.5 crore deal with Punjab Kings, the team for which he played his debut season back in 2019.

Sam has been on the radar of the IPL teams, especially after his recent ICC T20 World Cup Player of the Tournament exploits. In the tournament, he picked 13 wickets at an average of 11.38 and an economy of 6.52.

The all-rounder who donned the Chennai Super Kings' colours in the 2020 and 2021 seasons would want to make a massive impact this season, justifying the hype. A player who can also hit the long ball, Sam has played 32 IPL matches in the three seasons of IPL he has featured in, stacking up 337 runs at a strike rate of 149.78 and picking 32 wickets at an economy of 9.21.