IPL Auction 2023: Delhi Capitals Bag Manish Pandey For Rs 2.4 crore
IPL Auction 2023: Manish Pandey played a match-winning knock in the final of IPL 2014.
Experienced Indian batter, Manish Pandey has been bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.4 crore in the 2023 IPL auction.
Pandey's base price was set at Rs 1 crore and he saw Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals bid for him. Eventually, it was Delhi who made the winning bid- of Rs 2.4 crore
It does not take long for the demand of a player to alter, and Manish Pandey has had to learn it the hard way. Having started his IPL career with Mumbai Indians back in 2008, he played his best cricket during his Kolkata Knight Riders days from IPL 2014 to 2017.
Courtesy of a match-winning knock in the IPL 2014 final, alongside a plethora of such crucial innings, Sunrisers Hyderabad found it fit to spend Rs 11 crores on him in the IPL 2018 auction. However, the 33-year-old’s career graph has only experienced a downward curve ever since.
He found a new home in Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022, but the change in jersey brought no change in performance as he scored only 88 runs in six matches. But having said that, it should also be mentioned that Pandey is a vastly experienced campaigner in IPL, having scored 3648 runs in 160 matches at an average of 29.90 and a strike rate of 121.52.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl
Topics: IPL IPL 2023 IPL Auction 2023
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.