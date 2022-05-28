Champions League Final: History & Revenge at Stake As Real Madrid Meet Liverpool

Real Madrid have had a campaign like none other in the Champions League, and that’s a line of thought that can be associated with more than just this season in the tournament for the Los Blancos.

On the verge of elimination, the team in white have been resilient and relentless in their pursuit of glory, and lo behold, they are in the final! Almost makes you wonder, how you had the temerity to question the most decorated side in the competition. Sheer self-belief has been one of the standout themes this year for Real Madrid, and we expect to see more of it on Saturday.

Vinicius will look to turn on the afterburners at every possible chance and Luka Modric is likely to make you think of the adage, aging like fine wine, yet again. Karim Benzema will look to surprise the opponent in his own inimitable way, and if Thibaut Courtois has his way, Salah will head back to England with nothing but disappointment.

Benzema, Modric, Casemiro, and Toni Kroos have all won the Champions League 4 times already and have the chance to equal the Real Madrid legend Alfredo de Stefano tally of 5 titles. The Argentine is credited with being one of the main architects of the Real Madrid myth with a unique winning streak from 1956 to 1960.

Klopp will be his usual maniac-like self on the touchline as he hopes to return with his second Champions League title, while Ancelotti may or may not raise that eyebrow as he aims for medal number 4, more than any other manager in the history of the game.

The scene is set for a spectacle as two of the best teams in the continent meet for the biggest prize in men’s club football in Europe. Eighty thousand fans will fill up the stands at the Stade de France.

Will past glory propel Real Madrid to write yet another storied tale or will Salah get his revenge, even though there’s no Sergio Ramos?