Russia Stripped of Champions League Final Due to Ukraine Crisis, UEFA Pick Paris

The move comes after UEFA strongly condemned the Russia’s invasion of neighbours Ukraine on Thursday. This is third consecutive year that the UEFA Champions League final is being moved, with the last two being shifted to Portugal due to the coronavirus pandemic. The final in Paris also will be the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus that the game will be played in a full stadium which can seat 80,000 fans.

The final, scheduled for 28 May, was to be played in St Petersburg in a stadium built for the 2018 World Cup, and financed by the Russian energy giant Gazprom, a major UEFA sponsor.

UEFA have also decided, in an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Council, that any games slated for Russia and Ukraine that is under their control will be relocated, whether club or of national teams. Currently, a decision like that affects only a single club match - Spartak Moscow’s next home game in the second-tier Europa League.