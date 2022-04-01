2022 WC Draw: Spain v Ger, Arg v Mex, Suarez v Ronaldo Among Interesting Games
Brazil are in Group G with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon.
Runner-up at the Euros, England have been drawn in the same been drawn in the same group as USA and Iran, along with the winner of the winner of Wales' playoff match against Ukraine or Scotland in Group B at the 2022 FIFA World Cup that will be played in Qatar.
Luis Suarez and Uruguay will also be up against Ghana, in what is a rematch of the dramatic quarter-final from the 2010 edition of the tournament, along with Cristiano Ronaldo led Portugal and South Korea.
South American champions Lionel Messi and Argentina are in Group C with Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia.
Elsewhere, hosts Qatar will face Ecuador in the opening match of the World Cup and will also meet Netherlands and Senegal in Group A. England will also be in action in Group B on the opening day against Iran on 21 November.
Defending champions France will face Christian Eriksen led Denmark, Tunisia and the winner of the playoff between Peru and the UAE or Australia.
In Group E, Spain, with a very new look team, are paired with 2014 world champions Germany alongside Japan and the winner of Costa Rica's playoff against New Zealand. Meanwhile Belgium are in Group F with Canada, Morocco and Croatia.
This is also the fifth World Cup for both superstars Messi and Ronaldo, and possibly their last as well.
A total of eight groups, each featuring four teams, will compete in the first round of the competition, which begins on 21 November. A total of 29 of the 32 teams that will compete in the tournament have been confirmed.
Two of the remaining teams will be decided during the Intercontinental Play-offs that take place on 13 and 14 June, with the final place decided by a play-off between Wales and either Scotland or Ukraine.
World Cup Groups
Group A: Qatar. Ecuador. Senegal. Netherlands
Group B: England. IR Iran. United States. Wales or Scotland/Ukraine
Group C: Argentina. Saudi Arabia. Mexico. Poland
Group D: France. Peru or Australia/United Arab Emirates. Denmark. Tunisia
Group E: Spain. Costa Rica or New Zealand. Germany. Japan
Group F: Belgium. Canada. Morocco. Croatia
Group G: Brazil. Serbia. Switzerland. Cameroon
Group H: Portugal. Ghana. Uruguay. South Korea
