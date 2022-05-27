Liverpool's Sadio Mane Promises Answer on Future After Champions League Final

"But come back to me on Saturday and I will give you the best answer you want to hear, for sure. It's special. I will give you all you want to hear then," Mane was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"I love what I am doing and I sacrifice myself all the time; I am working hard every single day on the pitch and in the gym and I get better and better, that's the most important. I am trying my best to help the team," he added.

Mane has recently been linked with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, with the German champions preparing for the possible exit of striker Robert Lewandowski.

But ahead of Saturday's final, Mane would not be drawn on his future.

"I will do everything absolutely possible to win the game for Liverpool," he said.